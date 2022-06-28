Menu

Canada

OPP investigating discovery of human remains in Zorra Township

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 28, 2022 10:58 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

An investigation is underway in Oxford County following the discovery of human remains at an address in Zorra Township over the weekend, police said.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a private residence in the township around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say they are not releasing where the remains were located out of respect for the property owner.

Very few details have been made public about the discovery, but police say they believe it to be an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to public safety.

Read more: SIU finds no ‘reasonable grounds’ to charge London police officers in shooting of Justin Bourassa

“I can confirm this is not considered to be historic in nature,” a police spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

“We are hoping the post-mortem examination will assist with determining the cause of death and timing.”

Police say the investigation is being carried out by the OPP in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario.

“The investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available,” a police release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

