Woman, 30, dies after being trampled by horses at Ponoka Stampede: RCMP

A woman died at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday, according to RCMP in the central Alberta community.

Around 7:09 p.m. Ponoka RCMP was called to the local rodeo grounds to help EMS with an injured woman.

In a news release, Mounties said a 30-year-old woman was thrown off her horse, trampled by other horses and died from her injuries.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident. RCMP said due to OHS taking over the case, police won’t be making further comments.

Jason Cline, the president of the Ponoka Stampede, said the tragedy happened during practice time ahead of the opening act.

The annual event runs from June 27 until July 2.

A person at the Ponoka Stampede office said a news conference would be held sometime in the afternoon on Monday but no other details were provided.

Ponoka is about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.

