Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ponoka Stampede death: Woman ‘passed away doing what she loved’

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 12:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman dies after being trampled by horses at Ponoka Stampede practice' Woman dies after being trampled by horses at Ponoka Stampede practice
WATCH (June 27): A woman fell from her horse and was fatally trampled while practicing for the opening night of the Ponoka Stampede in central Alberta. Dan Grummett reports.

A woman who died during practice for the Ponoka Stampede’s opening act Sunday night is being remembered for her contagious smile and contribution to the equestrian community.

Two memorials are being held for Alicia Jolene McKendrick, 34. One is in Ponoka on Sunday and another, a celebration of her life, will be in Bentley on July 6.

In an obituary shared online, loved ones say McKendrick “passed away doing what she loved to do.”

Read more: Woman, 30, dies after being trampled by horses at Ponoka Stampede practice

In a news release, RCMP said they were called to the rodeo grounds just after 7 p.m. Sunday when she was thrown off her horse, trampled by other horses and died from her injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Jason Cline, the president of the Ponoka Stampede, said the tragedy happened during practice time ahead of the opening act.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating and issued a verbal stop-work order to the Ponoka Stampede & Exhibition Association pertaining only to the “wild horse” segment of the grandstand ceremonies.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ponoka Stampede president on death of horse rider' Ponoka Stampede president on death of horse rider
Ponoka Stampede president on death of horse rider

Born in 1988 in Red Deer, McKendrick grew up in rural Alberta.

She co-created McKendrick Stable and built “a renowned equestrian business,” according to her obituary.

“Alicia’s life was full, she was loved by many, and she touched many more with her kilowatt smile and sunny personality.”

A trust fund has been created in her name at the Bentley Servus Credit Union “for young riders of all walks of life, to be able to learn and enjoy the special connection between a horse and a child.”

Story continues below advertisement

“In this way, Alicia’s memory lives and rides on,” the obituary explains.

“It was Alicia’s dream to make it possible for any and every child to experience the special bond with a horse.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Red Deer tagOHS tagrodeo tagAlberta Rodeo tagPonoka Stampede taghorseback tagrodeo death tagAlicia Jolene McKendrick tagAlicia Jolene McKendrick Trust Fund tagMcKendrick Stable tagrodeo fatality tagstampede volunteer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers