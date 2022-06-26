Man ‘in crisis’ kills stepfather, stabs 3 others including his mother: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead and three others are hospitalized after a man went on a stabbing spree in an apartment building in downtown Montreal early Sunday morning.

Montreal police (the SPVM) say they received a call around 6:50 a.m. for a man “in crisis” on Drummond Street near the Sherbrooke Street intersection.

The suspect, 26, allegedly stabbed his mother and stepfather, 72, before stabbing another woman in another apartment unit.

READ MORE: Family conflict leaves father dead, son arrested: Montreal police

Police say a 54-year-old doorman who tried to intervene was then also stabbed.

The stepfather was pronounced dead at the scene and the three other victims were rushed to hospital.

One of the three victims remains in critical condition as of noon Sunday. Authorities say the other two victims are in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin says the suspect is in police custody and the major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

The death of one of the victims marks the city’s 13th homicide of 2022, according to police.