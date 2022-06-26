Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

Man ‘in crisis’ kills stepfather, stabs 3 others including his mother: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 1:27 pm
Click to play video: '1 man injured after 3 separate shootings in just six hours in Montreal' 1 man injured after 3 separate shootings in just six hours in Montreal

One person is dead and three others are hospitalized after a man went on a stabbing spree in an apartment building in downtown Montreal early Sunday morning.

Montreal police (the SPVM) say they received a call around 6:50 a.m. for a man “in crisis” on Drummond Street near the Sherbrooke Street intersection.

The suspect, 26, allegedly stabbed his mother and stepfather, 72, before stabbing another woman in another apartment unit.

Police say a 54-year-old doorman who tried to intervene was then also stabbed.

The stepfather was pronounced dead at the scene and the three other victims were rushed to hospital.

One of the three victims remains in critical condition as of noon Sunday. Authorities say the other two victims are in stable condition.

SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin says the suspect is in police custody and the major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

The death of one of the victims marks the city’s 13th homicide of 2022, according to police.

