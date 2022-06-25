Family conflict leaves father dead, son arrested: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a 62-year-old man died after being involved in a family dispute with his 21-year-old son on Friday.

Police say they received a call around 5:30 a.m. for a 62-year-old man who was stabbed in a residence in Montreal’s Ville Saint-Laurent district.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to hospital where he later died of his wounds.

The victim’s 21-year-old son was arrested at the home and remains in police custody.

The SPVM says charges have not yet been laid as officers are still speaking with witnesses and investigating the circumstances around the incident.

This is Montreal’s 12th reported homicide of 2022.

