Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family conflict leaves father dead, son arrested: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal police team up with city to prevent gun violence in RDP' Montreal police team up with city to prevent gun violence in RDP
WATCH: Montreal police team up with city to prevent gun violence in RDP

Montreal police say a 62-year-old man died after being involved in a family dispute with his 21-year-old son on Friday.

Police say they received a call around 5:30 a.m. for a 62-year-old man who was stabbed in a residence in Montreal’s Ville Saint-Laurent district.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to hospital where he later died of his wounds.

The victim’s 21-year-old son was arrested at the home and remains in police custody.

Trending Stories

The SPVM says charges have not yet been laid as officers are still speaking with witnesses and investigating the circumstances around the incident.

This is Montreal’s 12th reported homicide of 2022.

Click to play video: '1 man injured after 3 separate shootings in just six hours in Montreal' 1 man injured after 3 separate shootings in just six hours in Montreal
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagMontreal Police tagMontreal tagSPVM tagMontreal crime tagMontreal North tagFather tagSon tagville saint-laurent tagFamily conflict tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers