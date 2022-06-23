Menu

Crime

Man on lifetime weapons ban found with bow and arrows on Peterborough trail: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 8:54 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man in possession of weapons on a trail – both breaches of a probation order. Global News Peterborough file

A Selwyn Township man is facing a number of weapons charges following a Peterborough police investigation.

The Peterborough Police Service said the accused is currently bound by a lifetime weapons prohibition and a probation order not to attend any campground, park, trails, or hiking areas except accompanied by an adult.

Police say that on June 22, members of a street crime unit found the man by himself and followed him to a trail in the area of Nassau Mills Road and Armour Road. Officers located the man just off the trail in the bushes with a compound bow and arrows. The accused was taken into custody without incident.

Austin DeMaeyer, 19, of Selwyn, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts each of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

“The accused’s name is being released as a matter of public safety,” police stated.

DeMaeyer was arrested in October 2021 for criminal harassment (besetting and watching a complainant) along with failure to comply with a sentence.

