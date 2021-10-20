Menu

Crime

Selwyn man charged with criminal harassment for incident at Ontario Speed Skating Oval: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 10:56 am
A Selwyn man has been charged with criminal harassment. View image in full screen
A Selwyn man has been charged with criminal harassment. The Canadian Press file

A Selwyn Township man has been charged with criminal harassment following an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

According to police, around noon on Oct. 13, officers attended the Ontario Speed Skating Oval on Lakefield Road in the village of Lakefield in response to a complaint about a suspicious person.

“The complainant reported that they were followed by a male while they were walking their dog on the trail system that runs through the property,” OPP said.

A suspect was identified and located and arrested on Oct. 14.

On Wednesday, police said Austin Demaeyer, 18, of Selwyn Township, Ont., was charged with criminal harassment (besetting and watching a complainant) along with failure to comply with a sentence.

OPP have not provided any further details on their investigation.

Demaeyer remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 22.

Police are asking anyone who has seen similar suspicious activity, or who has information regarding this occurrence, to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Peterborough County OPP tagHarassment tagSelwyn Township tagLakefield tagCriminal Harassment tagbeset and watch tagOntario Speed Skating Oval tagOSSO tag

