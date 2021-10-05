Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
October 5 2021 6:27am
05:59

New App to Assist Employees Who Deal With Sexual Harassment

A new app will help Nova Scotians who deal with sexual harassment in the workplace by offering them tools and resources to deal with the situation.

