Crime

Nanaimo man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Victoria woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 4:39 pm
Simon Baker, 21, of Nanaimo has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Victoria woman Denise Allick.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Victoria woman in Nanaimo.

Denise Allick, 40, was found dead inside a home near 8th Street in the southern part of the city around 10 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Man arrested in connection with Nanaimo, B.C. homicide

Officers had been responding to reports of a disturbance outside a residence.

Simon Baker was arrested a short time later, police said. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Nanaimo Mounties say coffee shop homicide ‘a random incident with a tragic outcome’

Mounties said they had yet to determine why Allick was in Nanaimo, and are looking to speak with anyone who might know.

Investigators have also yet to determine whether Allick and Baker knew one another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-3245.

Click to play video: 'Family members identify Nanaimo homicide victim as Eric Kutzner' Family members identify Nanaimo homicide victim as Eric Kutzner
Family members identify Nanaimo homicide victim as Eric Kutzner – Feb 16, 2022
