Nanaimo man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Victoria woman

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Victoria woman in Nanaimo.

Denise Allick, 40, was found dead inside a home near 8th Street in the southern part of the city around 10 p.m. Monday.

Officers had been responding to reports of a disturbance outside a residence.

Simon Baker was arrested a short time later, police said. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

Mounties said they had yet to determine why Allick was in Nanaimo, and are looking to speak with anyone who might know.

Investigators have also yet to determine whether Allick and Baker knew one another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-3245.

