Man arrested in connection with Nanaimo, B.C. homicide

A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties said they arrived at a home on 8th Street, in the southern part of the city, around 10 p.m. on Monday while responding to a report of a disturbance.

They found a woman dead inside the house and shortly afterward, arrested a male suspect.

“At this time, investigators do not believe there is any further risk to the public,” said Const. Gary O’Brien in a Tuesday news release. “The suspect was initially arrested for murder however at this time, no charges have formally been laid.”

The suspect remains in custody, and officers are working “around the clock” to present enough evidence to the BC Prosecution Service for charge approval, O’Brien told Global News.

If they are unable to do so within 24 hours, the suspect will be released.

