Evacuations underway amid fire, exploding propane tanks at Etobicoke facility: police

Businesses located near an equipment rental facility in Etobicoke are being evacuated amid a fire and exploding propane tanks, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday the area of Brydon Drive and Racine Road, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.
Police said firefighters are evacuating businesses in the area.
Road closures are also in place.
Police said there have been no reports of injuries.
Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said he is heading to the scene of the three-alarm blaze.
