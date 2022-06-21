Evacuations underway amid fire, exploding propane tanks at Etobicoke facility: police

Send this page to someone via email

Businesses located near an equipment rental facility in Etobicoke are being evacuated amid a fire and exploding propane tanks, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday the area of Brydon Drive and Racine Road, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.

Police said firefighters are evacuating businesses in the area.

Road closures are also in place.

Police said there have been no reports of injuries.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said he is heading to the scene of the three-alarm blaze.

I am responding to the 3rd alarm fire scene on Racine Road to support our @Toronto_Fire incident command team and crews. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) June 21, 2022

EXPLOSION: (UPDATE)

Racine Rd & Brydon Dr

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Fire o/s – advised they are evacuating businesses in the area

– officers confirmed active fire at an equipment rental facility & propane tanks are still exploding

– active road closures in the area#GO1178328

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 21, 2022