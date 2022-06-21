Menu

Canada

Evacuations underway amid fire, exploding propane tanks at Etobicoke facility: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 4:13 pm
Smoke from the blaze is seen in Etobicoke on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Smoke from the blaze is seen in Etobicoke on Tuesday. Twitter / @CPudel

Businesses located near an equipment rental facility in Etobicoke are being evacuated amid a fire and exploding propane tanks, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday the area of Brydon Drive and Racine Road, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.

Police said firefighters are evacuating businesses in the area.

Read more: Woman struck and killed by Toronto street sweeper

Road closures are also in place.

Police said there have been no reports of injuries.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said he is heading to the scene of the three-alarm blaze.

