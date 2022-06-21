Pedestrian dead after being struck by street sweeper in North York: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a street sweeper in North York Tuesday morning, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Leslie Street and Lawrence Avenue East just after 9 a.m.

Police said there were reports of a person who was struck by a street sweeper.

In an update, police said the victim died at the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

Residents who live in the area of Tremont Crescent and have surveillance video are being asked to contact police.

