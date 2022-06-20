Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision on HWY 407: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Whitby, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 407 near Salem Road at around 4:30 p.m.

Schmidt said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a trauma centre.

According to Schmidt, all of the westbound lanes are currently blocked.

He said he does not have a timeline on when the highway will reopen.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

