Crime

Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision on HWY 407: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 5:46 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Whitby, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 407 near Salem Road at around 4:30 p.m.

Schmidt said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a trauma centre.

According to Schmidt, all of the westbound lanes are currently blocked.

He said he does not have a timeline on when the highway will reopen.

Trending Stories

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

