Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision on HWY 407: OPP

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Whitby, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.
In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 407 near Salem Road at around 4:30 p.m.
Schmidt said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a trauma centre.
According to Schmidt, all of the westbound lanes are currently blocked.
Read more: Cyclist flown to Toronto-area hospital after Orillia crash, suffers life-altering injuries
He said he does not have a timeline on when the highway will reopen.
Trending Stories
Any witnesses are asked to contact police.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments