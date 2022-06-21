Waterloo Region to open new emergency shelter in Kitchener Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it is opening a new emergency shelter in Kitchener on Friday which will “support all gender identities, couples, and pets.”

“Listening and responding to the needs of those experiencing homelessness is vital,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“This new emergency shelter will support all gender identities, couples, and those with pets, keeping individuals together with their loved ones and connecting them with the supports they need. While we have more work to do, this new shelter is a step in the right direction.”

The new shelter will open at the old Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre located at 104 Stirling Ave. S.

The region says the shelter, which will be run by The Working Centre, will operate seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., and it will provide up to 60 spaces.

The new shelter will open its doors as others which were open for the winter at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and the YW in Kitchener close at the end of June.

“The Edith MacIntosh site will provide vital access to much-needed emergency shelter and supports,” The Working Centre ‘s Stephanie Mancini stated.

“We have been grateful to St. Andrew’s Church for providing shelter space through the winter, and we feel it is important to continue to provide shelter space through the summer. As we work to increase the number of supportive housing units, shelter spaces that are welcoming and safe form an important base of stability for people.”