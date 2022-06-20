Wanted Peterborough man found with drugs, weapons

Send this page to someone via email

A wanted man from Peterborough, Ont., is facing several drug trafficking charges after his arrest on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 3 p.m., officers in the area of Wolfe and Stewart streets spotted the man wanted on two warrants,

He was later arrested on the strength of the warrants at a residence in the Dalhousie and Stewart streets.

Police say he was found in possession of 12 grams of crystal meth and 4.6 grams of fentanyl, several knives, a machete, a hatchet and cash.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for robbery, robbery with violence and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

He was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday, police said.