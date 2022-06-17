Peterborough police seek suspect who fled from stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are searching for a suspect after a stolen vehicle was recovered Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., an officer noticed a person in a parked vehicle acting suspiciously.

Read more: Peterborough police vehicle and foot pursuits end with arrest of Brampton man

Police say as the officer attempted to get the licence plate number on the car, the vehicle fled, nearly striking the police cruiser.

Police determined the licence plate did not match the vehicle.

The vehicle left the parking lot and eventually stopped in the middle of the road in the area of Chemong Road and Wolsely Street. The driver fled on foot. A search of the area was unsuccessful.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a thin build and shaggy, dirty blond hair. He was not wearing a shirt but did wear blue jeans. He has a tattoo between his shoulder blades.

The vehicle was returned to the owner, police said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.