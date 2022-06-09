Menu

Crime

Peterborough police vehicle and foot pursuits end with arrest of Brampton man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 4:12 pm
Peterborough police made an arrest following a pursuit on June 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made an arrest following a pursuit on June 8, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A Brampton, Ont., man is facing a number of charges after a police pursuit in Peterborough Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., officers on patrol observed “suspicious” activity at residence and noticed two males leave and get into a vehicle.

Police say the driver ignored a stop sign in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Park Place, prompting officers to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say while the vehicle initially stopped, it then took off, nearly striking an officer.

A police pursuit ensued along Rubidge Street before a second police vehicle located the suspect vehicle stopped in the area of London and McDonnel streets where one passenger exited the vehicle and took off on foot.

Trending Stories
Police say the driver also exited the vehicle and fled but police were able to chase him down.

Police say the suspect vehicle had not been shifted into park and subsequently rolled down a hill and crashed into a parked vehicle.

A 21-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, disobeying a stop sign, driving a motor vehicle without a licence and two counts of failure to stop for a red light.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 29, police said Thursday.

