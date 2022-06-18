Whistler Search and Rescue volunteer missing, last seen in Pemberton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing volunteer from the Whistler Search and Rescue Society.

Toby Salin was last seen in Pemberton, B.C. on Thursday around 9 a.m. His truck was later found off West Lillooet Lake Road around the In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road south of Pemberton.

In a Friday news release, Whistler and Pemberton RCMP said they completed a sweep of the area with local search and rescue teams, RCMP air services, canine units, the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police, volunteers, and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team.

They found no sign of Salin.

The Whistler Search and Rescue Team shared the RCMP’s missing person release to its Facebook page “with great sadness” on Friday, imploring anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

Salin is described as a 51-year-old caucasian man, about five feet nine inches tall and 200 pounds. He has short blond hair and blue eyes.

Pemberton RCMP can be reached with information about his whereabouts at 604-894-6694, and tips can be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

