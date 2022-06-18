Menu

Canada

Police seek missing man last seen walking dogs north of Boya Lake, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 1:33 pm
Joseph Thomas Chief was reported missing on June 15, 2022. He was last seen on June 14 around 8:30 p.m. near a rest stop north of Boya Lake on Highway 37.
Joseph Thomas Chief was reported missing on June 15, 2022. He was last seen on June 14 around 8:30 p.m. near a rest stop north of Boya Lake on Highway 37. Handout/Dease Lake RCMP

Police are seeking public assistance finding a missing man who was last seen walking two dogs along Highway 37, near a rest stop north of Boya Lake, B.C.

Joseph Thomas Chief was reported missing on June 15, one day after he was seen on the Stewart–Cassiar Highway around 8:30 p.m.

Chief, 42, may be travelling to the Yukon, Dease Lake RCMP said in a Saturday news release.

Chief is described as an Indigenous man with black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

