Police seek missing man last seen walking dogs north of Boya Lake, B.C.

Police are seeking public assistance finding a missing man who was last seen walking two dogs along Highway 37, near a rest stop north of Boya Lake, B.C.

Joseph Thomas Chief was reported missing on June 15, one day after he was seen on the Stewart–Cassiar Highway around 8:30 p.m.

Chief, 42, may be travelling to the Yukon, Dease Lake RCMP said in a Saturday news release.

Chief is described as an Indigenous man with black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

