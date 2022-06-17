Menu

Crime

Woman found dead with obvious signs of trauma inside Brampton home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 10:15 am
Police on scene near Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent in Brampton on June 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene near Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent in Brampton on June 17, 2022. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman found with obvious signs of trauma has died inside a Brampton home on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a residential neighbourhood at Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent, near Bramalea Road and Steeles Avneue, at around 6 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Police said officers located the woman inside the residence.

She was pronounced dead and police said there were obvious signs of trauma to her body. Police would not elaborate on what kind of injuries the woman sustained.

Police said the homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.

They would not discuss the nature of the disturbance or who made the 911 call.

No one is in custody and there is no suspect information available, police said, adding that they “believe it is an isolated incident.”

Police would also not say if the disturbance was a domestic incident as it’s “too early in the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

