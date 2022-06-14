2 teens charged with attempted murder in connection with Mississauga shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred on April 5 at a housing complex in the Britannia and Creditview roads area.

Police said officers received a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, a male victim was found with gunshot wounds.

According to police, he was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Officers said the victim is now in stable condition.

Police said on June 10, officers arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting. Neither can be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said a 14-year-old from Mississauga has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police said he appeared in court on Friday for a bail hearing.

A 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

Police said he appeared in court for a bail hearing on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.