Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Vegas for forward Evgenii Dadonov

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens traded injured captain Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov on Thursday.

The 36-year-old defenceman led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, but missed all of the 2021-22 season due to various injuries.

Weber was drafted 49th overall by Nashville in the 2003 NHL entry draft.

The Predators dealt him to the Habs for defenceman P.K. Subban in a blockbuster deal ahead of free agency in June 2019.

Weber, who hails from Sicamous, B.C., has played 1,038 regular-season NHL games, putting up 589 points (224 goals, 365 assists).

Story continues below advertisement

Dadonov, 33, played 78 games with the Golden Knights in 2021-22, recording 20 goals and 23 assists.

“First of all, I would like to thank Shea for all that he has done for and represented to the Montreal Canadiens,” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said in a statement.

“Not only was Shea an exceptional hockey player who played through significant injuries in an attempt to bring the Stanley Cup back to Montreal, he was also a great leader whose leadership will have a positive impact on our team well beyond his time with us.”