Montreal Canadiens hire Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant

Canadian Olympian and hockey legend Marie-Philip Poulin is joining the Montreal Canadiens’ front office.

The four-time Olympic medallist with Canada’s national women’s hockey team will work as a player development consultant with the club.

Geoff Molson, owner and CEO of the Habs organization, said in a statement Tuesday that it is a privilege to add Poulin to the team’s ranks.

“She is the best in her field, and her accomplishments will help us build a winning culture within the Canadiens,” Molson said.

Poulin’s position with the Canadiens is part-time, so she will be able to continue her own playing career at the same time. She will work with players on the ice and in video sessions to help them develop both their individual and collective skills, according to the club.

The 31-year-old forward from Beauceville, Que., has won 15 medals in international competitions. This includes three gold medals at the Olympics, where she became the first hockey player to score a goal in four straight finals.

Poulin scored the gold-medal winning goals for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Games, 2014 Sochi Games and 2022 Beijing Games in February. She had two goals and an assist in Canada’s 3-2 win over the United States in the Beijing final.

Earlier this year, the hockey hero said she was even open to the idea of strapping on her gear for a fifth Olympic run at the Milano Cortina Games in 2026.

“Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players,” said Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes in a statement.

“Her knowledge, leadership and vision of the game certainly make the Canadiens a better organization.”

The Canadiens say Poulin with hold a media availability at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

— with files from the Canadian Press

