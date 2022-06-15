Ryan Gosling makes shirtless debut as Ken for upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Gosling is looking very plastic and fantastic in his debut photo as a Ken doll.

Warner Bros. shared a photo of the Canadian actor to social media Wednesday, and with his pronounced six-pack, bleach-blonde hair and deep spray tan, there’s no denying that Gosling is a perfect doppelgänger for the Mattel hunk.

Gosling will play Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, which also stars Margot Robbie in the title role.

This marks the second sneak peek of the movie after Warner Bros. released a photo of Robbie in Barbie’s pink convertible to coincide with Las Vegas’ CinemaCon in April.

Alongside Gosling and Robbie, the live-action Barbie cast will also feature big names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

Gosling fans had a few things to say about the actor’s new look, and didn’t hold back their opinions while replying to the Warner Bros. tweet.

One person pointed out Gosling was channeling some old-school Breaker High energy.

For Canadians, this isn't that much of a stretch. #BreakerHigh pic.twitter.com/qwAkKat8vt — crunchwrap carter (@paprikapapaya) June 15, 2022

Others, meanwhile, shared that they were unnerved by the new look.

There's something deeply upsetting about this image and I'm not sure what it is but I think I'm on board with it — Allan (@Bisc_IT_) June 15, 2022

Robbie previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will surprise viewers and subvert expectations.

“Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted’ … can we truly honour the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders,” she said.

Barbie is in theaters July 21, 2023.

