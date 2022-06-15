Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling makes shirtless debut as Ken for upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 1:54 pm
Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. View image in full screen
Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ryan Gosling is looking very plastic and fantastic in his debut photo as a Ken doll.

Warner Bros. shared a photo of the Canadian actor to social media Wednesday, and with his pronounced six-pack, bleach-blonde hair and deep spray tan, there’s no denying that Gosling is a perfect doppelgänger for the Mattel hunk.

Story continues below advertisement

Gosling will play Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, which also stars Margot Robbie in the title role.

This marks the second sneak peek of the movie after Warner Bros. released a photo of Robbie in Barbie’s pink convertible to coincide with Las Vegas’ CinemaCon in April.

Alongside Gosling and Robbie, the live-action Barbie cast will also feature big names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

Read more: Barbie live-action movie back in the works, starring Margot Robbie

Gosling fans had a few things to say about the actor’s new look, and didn’t hold back their opinions while replying to the Warner Bros. tweet.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

One person pointed out Gosling was channeling some old-school Breaker High energy.

Others, meanwhile, shared that they were unnerved by the new look.

Story continues below advertisement

Robbie previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will surprise viewers and subvert expectations.

“Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted’ … can we truly honour the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders,” she said.

Barbie is in theaters July 21, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ryan Gosling visits Toronto’s Grinder Coffee after social media campaign' Ryan Gosling visits Toronto’s Grinder Coffee after social media campaign
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ryan Gosling tagBarbie tagbarbie movie tagken doll taglive-action barbie movie tagryan gosling as ken tagryan gosling barbie movie tagryan gosling ken tagryan gosling ken doll tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers