Barbie live-action movie back in the works, starring Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie will be bringing Barbie to life in a live-action movie about the iconic doll.

Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that Robbie will star as Barbie in the franchise’s first-ever live-action film.

The 28-year-old I, Tonya actress will also co-produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

Robbie said in a statement that she believes the film will have a “tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.”

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president,” Robbie said.

She continued: “I’m so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

“This project is a great start to our partnership with Ynon (Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel) and Mattel Films,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “And Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today’s audiences.”

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world, and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” said Kreiz. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.”

Last March, Amy Schumer backed out of the Barbie movie due to scheduling conflicts.

WATCH BELOW: Amy Schumer drops out of ‘Barbie’ live-action movie

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” the statement began.

She continued: “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

“We respect and support Amy’s decision,” a spokesperson for Sony said in a statement at the time. “We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.”

The Barbie film is the first announced deal to come out of the toymaker’s newly established Mattel Films. The Barbie doll debuted at a New York toy fair in 1959.

The film’s title and release date have not been revealed.

—With files from the Associated Press