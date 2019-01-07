Kendall Jenner faces backlash after sharing ‘raw and brave’ story

People are tweeting their disappointment after Kris Jenner led them to believe her daughter Kendall Jenner would soon be revealing her “most raw” story, and that her fans should “prepare to be moved.”

Yet it turns out the moving moment was really a story about pimples and an endorsement deal with skincare brand, Proactiv.

“I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become,” Kris tweeted with a teaser video of Kendall.

“When I was 14, I couldn’t reach as many people as I can now,” Kendall said in the teaser clip. “Now that I’m 22 and I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and just be like, ‘I can help you, and it’s okay, and I experience it. I’m very normal. And like, I understand you. Like, I can connect with you.'”

“Make sure to watch @KendallJenner’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved. #BeTheChange #ShareYourStory #ChangeTheConversations #ProudMom #FinallyASolution #Authenticity #MyDaughterInspiresMe #GetReady,” Kris wrote in a follow-up tweet.

On Sunday night, Kendall announced that she would be working with Proactiv, and sharing her story about her experience with acne.

In the short video shared by Kendall and Proactiv on social media, the 23-year-old model spoke about how she struggled with negative comments about her skin.

She discussed how she felt the night she attended the 2018 Golden Globes. “I remember going online after and reading all the horrible things people were saying about me, and my skin.”

“For me, I can honestly say, that the magic was Proactiv [in clearing it],” she said in the ad.

Many people on social media thought that Kendall was going to announce something very, very serious with the wording Kris had used in her tweets about the surprise announcement.

Rather than feeling “moved,” many Twitter users felt annoyed.

I can’t breathe kendall brave announcement was that she has acne as if we all don’t pic.twitter.com/rxEbBtH0W8 — 𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐇 (@glossydebut) January 7, 2019

Umm….. was that the announcement Kendall was gonna make…. an endorsement deal???? — MVP DREW BREESUS⚜️ (@angeIbabys) January 7, 2019

kendall jenner really set up an entire dramatic scheduled announcement just to reveal that she has pimples pic.twitter.com/GGpje64WS3 — hamdah (@zaynilla) January 7, 2019

Can we all take a moment to thank God that @KendallJenner found the strength to admit she has … ACNE? How much must one family bear? — Ron Brackett (@rontimes) January 7, 2019

Kendall Jenner: I have acne, mum Kris Jenner after realising she can use this to promote Kendall and get media attention: pic.twitter.com/801DKjtWi8 — BILLS AHMED (@BillsAhmed) January 7, 2019

And the biggest anticlimactic moment of 2019 so far goes to… — sabxxka (@yydaydream) January 7, 2019

the kardashian-jenners when they found out kendall had acne pic.twitter.com/fblqTFWcrJ — um, hello? pop it off… (@cyberspacedork) January 7, 2019

*Me after waiting all day for Kendall Jenner to tweet her big announcement & then for her to play us all w/ her acne* pic.twitter.com/yV3TGbP07z — rebecka bittner (@rebeckabittner) January 7, 2019

Thats your huge secret? Having acne? pic.twitter.com/3h1QmOxm71 — Sav 🥀 (@theonesav) January 7, 2019

Everyone gets pimples so….. what's the brave story sis. — random thoughts (@con_temp_lation) January 7, 2019

KENDALL JENNER’S ANNOUNCEMENT WAS AN ENDORSEMENT DEAL FOR PROACTIV….. Kris Jenner really has us sat by our phones all day…. pic.twitter.com/XlTxjAcUKC — That Gay Over There (@MrGay84314951) January 7, 2019

“A lot of people have seen me struggling with acne mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes,” she told People. “I had exhausted all other options and [decided to] try Proactiv. It really worked for me. I feel great on the inside and out.”

As of this writing, Kendall has not responded to any backlash from her latest endorsement deal.