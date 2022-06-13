Alberta Justice refutes Edmonton mayor’s claim about Chinatown suspect’s release

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s justice minister fired back Monday at claims by Edmonton’s mayor that a man facing two murder charges in the city’s Chinatown killings was released from jail without a housing plan.

Justin Bone, 36, is accused of killing two men in their 60s at businesses in central Edmonton’s Chinatown area on May 18.

Bone was released from jail at the end of April and was living west of Edmonton, reportedly awaiting space at a treatment facility when his housing situation changed and he ended up on the streets of Edmonton.

1:53 Suspect in Chinatown killings was dropped off by RCMP in west Edmonton Suspect in Chinatown killings was dropped off by RCMP in west Edmonton

On Friday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi released a statement saying Bone was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre without a proper plan in place for housing and access to treatment services.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was instructed to attend a treatment facility in Edmonton that was already full and not accepting new patients. This speaks to a disturbing lack of coordination in the system that must be addressed,” the statement from the mayor on Friday said.

Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro said that’s not accurate.

“The statement incorrectly claimed that Justin Bone was released from remand without a plan for housing and that addictions treatment services were unavailable,” a statement released Monday said.

“Justice and solicitor general can confirm that Justin Bone was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre on April 29 to an Alberta Beach homeowner as per his release conditions, as determined by the courts. Justice and solicitor general can also confirm that an alternative addiction treatment facility without a wait-list was made available.”

Alberta Justice did not elaborate on where the alternative option was or provide any more details.

2:01 Edmonton’s Chinatown community rallies for safety Edmonton’s Chinatown community rallies for safety – May 28, 2022

Last week, it came to light that Bone had been released from jail and was living in Alberta Beach where, on May 15, Parkland County RCMP responded a threats complaint at the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police heard both sides and determined the situation didn’t meet the threshold for charges, however the owner stated Bone could no longer stay at their home.

RCMP said Bone was under conditions not to travel into Edmonton without the Alberta Beach homeowner, so police tried to contact his probation officer but on that Sunday, they could not be reached.

Mounties said a decision was made to bring Bone to a place where supports were available.

He was brought into the city, dropped off near a social services hub in the west end of Edmonton and city police were notified, both law enforcement agencies confirmed.

Edmonton police said officers got a call from a complainant and police spoke with Bone, discovering how he arrived in Edmonton.

EPS said because no criminal offence was observed, they could not lawfully detain him. Police said Bone was told to follow his conditions and get in touch with his probation officer — which happened the next day, police said.

It was two days after that when the two men in Chinatown were fatally attacked.

2:24 Daughter of Chinatown victim Ban Hoang speaks out Daughter of Chinatown victim Ban Hoang speaks out

Police initially responded to an assault on 64-year-old Hung Trang at an auto body shop near 106 Avenue and 98 Street, before quickly discovering another man, 61-year-old Ban Phuc Hoang, had also been hurt a block away. Both men died of their injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, a Justice ministry communications spokesperson said in provincial jails and remand centres, caseworkers engage with inmates set to be released in planning for that, including housing options.

“While correctional services staff cannot compel an inmate to engage or contribute in the release planning process, all efforts and are made both by the correctional services staff and partnering community agencies to ensure an inmate is not released on to the street,” Katherine Thompson said.

In his statement, Sohi requested Shandro carry out a review to close the gaps in the system.

Instead, Shandro said the Alberta RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service are already both undertaking reviews of the matter involving Bone.

“I have instructed the deputy minister of justice and solicitor general to monitor these reviews and recommend next steps once finalized.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I have instructed the deputy minister of justice and solicitor general to monitor these reviews and recommend next steps once finalized."

Bone has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery in relation to Hoang’s death. Bone is also charged with another count of second-degree murder in the death of Trang.

Story continues below advertisement

Bone was not known to either of the victims, Edmonton police said.

2:03 Edmonton community leaders react to city’s safety plan Edmonton community leaders react to city’s safety plan

Bone has a lengthy criminal history that includes, aggravated assaults, thefts, mischief, and failing to comply with his court-ordered conditions.

He has a lifetime firearms ban stemming from a sexual interference conviction.

View image in full screen Edmonton homicide suspect Justin Bone. Facebook