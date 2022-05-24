Citizens pack Edmonton council chambers to speak on Chinatown crime, safety and policing

Send this page to someone via email

In an unusual move, Edmonton councillors voted to allow members of the public to speak during council, rather than at committee or a public hearing.

Citizens filled the council chambers Tuesday to speak to two items in particular that were on the agenda: the Community Safety and Wellbeing Strategy and the Edmonton Police Service Funding Formula Policy.

Seven people requested to speak about the community safety item and 18 people requested to speak about the police funding formula item.

On Wednesday, two men were fatally assaulted in Edmonton’s Chinatown. The first seven speakers in council on Tuesday spoke about the need for immediate help from the city to improve safety in that area.

Among the speakers Tuesday morning was the daughter of one of the men killed on May 18.

“Our family will never be the same again,” Christina Trang said. “This changed our lives completely overnight. He’s gone now.

“We do not have a dad to call on.”

She said her father worked at Albert’s Auto Body for decades and planned to retire this year to spend more time with his wife.

“Maybe if things had been different in Chinatown, my dad would still be with us today.”

Trang said some businesses in the area pay out of pocket for private security.

Her confidence in the city has been destroyed, she said.

“How do you guys feel this situation in Chinatown is acceptable?”

Citizens pack Edmonton council chambers on Tuesday, May, 24, 2022.

She said the huge turnout at city council Tuesday displays what a close-knit community Chinatown is.

Trang spoke at council Tuesday to “honour the memory of my dad” and said she hopes his death will “open eyes to how out of control things are.”

Police said Friday Justin Bone, 36, was charged with second-degree murder and robbery in relation to 64-year-old Hung Trang’s death. Police said he died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck. The manner of death is homicide.

Police initially responded to one attack Wednesday afternoon at an auto body shop near 106 Avenue and 98 Street, before quickly discovering another man had also been hurt a block away.

Edmonton police said an autopsy determined Ban Phuc Hoang, 61, died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck and the manner of death is homicide.

Bone has also been charged with second-degree murder and robbery in relation to Hoang’s death.

Bone was not known to either of the victims, police said, adding investigators are not looking for any additional suspects.

William Lau spoke Tuesday on behalf of Ban Hoang’s family.

He said Hoang came to Canada in 1989 at the age of 17 as a refugee from Vietnam. He lied about his age so that he could work and send money home to his family, Lau said.

He said Hoang owned and operated Universal Electronics and Video and helped bring karaoke to western Canada.

“Not having him around is an incomprehensible loss,” Lau said.

Hoang leaves behind a daughter and wife, who stopped going to Chinatown herself in the last two months because she didn’t feel safe.

“We all failed the Hoang and Trang families,” Lau said. “We told you so! We knew this would happen!

“Edmonton is not a safe city for everyone,” he added. “We do have a problem right now and it happens in Chinatown.

“The message is this cannot happen again.”

City administration expected the discussions about the two items to last all day Tuesday.

