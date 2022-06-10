Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon man faces charges after fatal drunk driving collision

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 4:24 pm
Saskatoon police say they charged a man accused of being intoxicated while driving a Mercedes that collided with another vehicle, causing the death of a 61-year-old woman. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say they charged a man accused of being intoxicated while driving a Mercedes that collided with another vehicle, causing the death of a 61-year-old woman. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says one person is dead after a serious collision on Wednesday.

The incident took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of McKinnon Avenue South and Main Street.

The SPS said two vehicles, a Mercedes and an Infiniti, were damaged.

Read more: Saskatoon police charge 65-year-old man in relation to sexual assault investigation

“Through investigation, it was learned that the westbound Infiniti was struck on the passenger side by the southbound Mercedes,” the SPS stated in a release. “The passenger of the Infiniti, a 61-year-old Saskatoon woman, was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West where she succumbed to her injuries; next of kin notifications have been completed and police will not be releasing the victim’s name.”

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the Infiniti, a 62-year-old Saskatoon man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The collision analyst unit was called to further investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatoon police warn of ‘hacked’ scam demanding Bitcoin, bank transfer from victims

Police say they found that the driver of the Mercedes was impaired.

A 42-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested on scene and is facing charges relating to impaired driving causing death and refusal to comply with a demand when involved in a collision causing death, police say.

The SPS stated he was later released on an undertaking and will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on July 11 at 2 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police table use of force and evade police reports' Saskatoon police table use of force and evade police reports
Saskatoon police table use of force and evade police reports – May 24, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagImpaired Driving tagSaskatoon Police Service tagInvestigation tagFatal Collision tagCharges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers