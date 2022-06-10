Saskatoon man faces charges after fatal drunk driving collision

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says one person is dead after a serious collision on Wednesday.

The incident took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of McKinnon Avenue South and Main Street.

The SPS said two vehicles, a Mercedes and an Infiniti, were damaged.

“Through investigation, it was learned that the westbound Infiniti was struck on the passenger side by the southbound Mercedes,” the SPS stated in a release. “The passenger of the Infiniti, a 61-year-old Saskatoon woman, was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West where she succumbed to her injuries; next of kin notifications have been completed and police will not be releasing the victim’s name.”

The driver of the Infiniti, a 62-year-old Saskatoon man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The collision analyst unit was called to further investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Police say they found that the driver of the Mercedes was impaired.

A 42-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested on scene and is facing charges relating to impaired driving causing death and refusal to comply with a demand when involved in a collision causing death, police say.

The SPS stated he was later released on an undertaking and will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on July 11 at 2 p.m.

