Crime

Saskatoon police charge 65-year-old man in relation to sexual assault investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 5:42 pm
A 65-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged after a 31-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted during a massage therapy session. View image in full screen
A 65-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged after a 31-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted during a massage therapy session. File / Global News

A 65-year-old man has been charged after a 31-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted during a massage, police say.

The victim attended a business in the 4000 block of Degeer Street for massage therapy, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.

Read more: Saskatoon police warn of ‘hacked’ scam demanding Bitcoin, bank transfer from victims

According to police, the incident took place on April 3, and the SPS sex crime unit arrested and charged Kenneth Braun on June 9 with sexual assault.

“Members of the Sex Crime Unit believe there could be additional victims in the community and are encouraging them to come forward and report,” stated SPS.

Read more: Second accused in connection with Megan Gallagher case makes 1st court appearance

For more information on how to report and what to expect once a sexual assault is reported, visit the SPS website.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police table use of force and evade police reports' Saskatoon police table use of force and evade police reports
Saskatoon police table use of force and evade police reports – May 24, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
