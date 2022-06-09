Saskatoon police charge 65-year-old man in relation to sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old man has been charged after a 31-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted during a massage, police say.

The victim attended a business in the 4000 block of Degeer Street for massage therapy, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.

According to police, the incident took place on April 3, and the SPS sex crime unit arrested and charged Kenneth Braun on June 9 with sexual assault.

“Members of the Sex Crime Unit believe there could be additional victims in the community and are encouraging them to come forward and report,” stated SPS.

For more information on how to report and what to expect once a sexual assault is reported, visit the SPS website.

