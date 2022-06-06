Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police warn of ‘hacked’ scam demanding Bitcoin, bank transfer from victims

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 3:16 pm
FILE - A Bitcoin logo is displayed on an ATM in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. A cryptocurrency expert was sentenced Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to more than five years in federal prison for helping North Korea evade U.S. sanctions. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). View image in full screen
FILE - A Bitcoin logo is displayed on an ATM in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. A cryptocurrency expert was sentenced Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to more than five years in federal prison for helping North Korea evade U.S. sanctions. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is warning the public about a scam that is targeting older victims.

SPS said the scam starts with a computer pop-up window or phone call claiming that the computer or device has been hacked and the victim needs to do something to stop it.

Read more: Phone scams against seniors on the rise, says Crime Stoppers

Victims will often talk to someone by phone who claims to be police or another authority and tells them to withdraw or transfer funds in order to protect them from the so-called hackers.

Victims are then told to pay the fraudsters by Bitcoin, pre-paid cards or bank transfer.

The SPS is reminding the public that scammers use fear and panic to commit crimes.

“Take time to consider what’s happening and talk about it with friends or family before sending money anywhere,” SPS advised.

SPS added scammers will pose as government authorities and use multiple techniques to look legitimate.

“Remember, authorities will not demand payment in Bitcoin or gift cards, or direct members of the public to move funds to ‘protect’ them,” SPS said.

Read more: Peterborough police retrieve victim’s $100,000 lost in cryptocurrency scam

Anyone who has concerns about the security of financial accounts should discuss them with their bank before withdrawing or transferring funds.

For people looking for more information about how to protect themselves from fraud they can visit the SPS website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
