22-year-old man charged in connection with indecent act in Oshawa: police

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an indecent act in Oshawa, police say.

In a press release, Durham Regional Police said on May 11, at around 11:30 p.m., a suspect was driving in the Thornton Road area, north of King Street West.

Police said the suspect approached a 17-year-old girl and asked for directions.

“The male was performing an indecent act during the interaction,” police allege.

Police said the victim ran away and contacted police.

Officers said the suspect drove off.

According to police, 22-year-old Tamim Shah from Oshawa was arrested on June 9.

View image in full screen Police said Tamim Shah from Oshawa was arrested on June 9. (Durham police / handout).

Police said he has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place and failing to comply with a release order.

Officers said Shah was held for a bail hearing.

Police said investigators “want to ensure there are no other victims.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.