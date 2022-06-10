Menu

Crime

22-year-old man charged in connection with indecent act in Oshawa: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 12:23 pm
Durham Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police Cruiser. Global News File

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an indecent act in Oshawa, police say.

In a press release, Durham Regional Police said on May 11, at around 11:30 p.m., a suspect was driving in the Thornton Road area, north of King Street West.

Police said the suspect approached a 17-year-old girl and asked for directions.

“The male was performing an indecent act during the interaction,” police allege.

Read more: Police seeking to identify suspect after indecent act on Vaughan bus

Police said the victim ran away and contacted police.

Officers said the suspect drove off.

According to police, 22-year-old Tamim Shah from Oshawa was arrested on June 9.

Police said Tamim Shah from Oshawa was arrested on June 9. (Durham police / handout) View image in full screen
Police said Tamim Shah from Oshawa was arrested on June 9. (Durham police / handout).

Police said he has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place and failing to comply with a release order.

Officers said Shah was held for a bail hearing.

Police said investigators “want to ensure there are no other victims.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

