Crime

Police seeking to identify suspect after indecent act on Vaughan bus

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 3:31 pm
vaughan bus suspect
York Regional Police are seeking to identify a man after an indecent act was reported on a bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police / Provided

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man accused of committing an indecent act on a bus in Vaughan.

In a press release, York Regional Police said a male suspect was riding a ZUM bus from Brampton to Vaughan and was sitting across from a woman when he exposed himself.

Police say the man began performing an indecent act while staring at the woman.

Man charged in connection to Pickering voyeurism investigation, police say

Officers said the woman reported the incident to the driver, who stopped the bus and called police.

According to police, the suspect fled before officers arrived on scene.

Police have described the suspect as a man between 30 and 50. He was wearing sunglasses, a surgical mask, a black baseball hat and a dark jacket.

Officers say he was carrying a black and grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.

