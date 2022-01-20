Police seeking to identify suspect after indecent act on Vaughan bus

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man accused of committing an indecent act on a bus in Vaughan.

In a press release, York Regional Police said a male suspect was riding a ZUM bus from Brampton to Vaughan and was sitting across from a woman when he exposed himself.

Police say the man began performing an indecent act while staring at the woman.

Officers said the woman reported the incident to the driver, who stopped the bus and called police.

According to police, the suspect fled before officers arrived on scene.

Police have described the suspect as a man between 30 and 50. He was wearing sunglasses, a surgical mask, a black baseball hat and a dark jacket.

Officers say he was carrying a black and grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.