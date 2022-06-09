Menu

Crime

Torched BMW identified as suspect vehicle in fatal Vernon shooting

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 2:06 pm
Click to play video: 'New details emerge about targeted Vernon shooting' New details emerge about targeted Vernon shooting
Residents of a Vernon townhouse complex where a man was shot dead are still trying to process the attack. The brazen daylight shooting happened early Friday evening at a time when many in the complex would have just been sitting down to dinner and the shopping plaza across the street is usually busy with customers.

Police believe a now-torched BMW was used in a fatal Vernon shooting and they are hoping that anyone who saw it can help in their investigation.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m., on Friday, along the 5300 block of 25th Avenue and the black 2004 BMW 320i was seen in the aftermath.

Read more: Neighbour of Vernon, B.C. shooting victim still in shock, investigation continues

“Surveillance footage uncovered during the investigation captured a small, black, four-door sedan fleeing the scene at the time of the shooting,” RCMP said in a press release.

A stock photo of a similar black BMW that police believe was involved in a fatal shooting last Friday.
A stock photo of a similar black BMW that police believe was involved in a fatal shooting last Friday. Courtesy: RCMP

Then on Saturday at 4:45 p.m,, a black 2004 BMW 320i was reported abandoned and on fire along the 5300 block of Heywood Armstrong Road, Spallumcheen.

“We’re releasing a stock photo as well as a surveillance photo of this vehicle and are asking the public for any information that may assist in furthering the investigation,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Anyone who was travelling near these locations around those times on Friday and Saturday and who may have dashcam footage or information about this vehicle can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Police say man, 38, was targeted in fatal Vernon shooting

