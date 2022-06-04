Police say man, 38, was targeted in fatal Vernon shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot on Friday, say police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP says the incident happened just before 6 p.m. along the 5300 block of 25th Avenue, with officers responding to a report of shots fired at a residential building.

“Frontline officers responding to the location found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds,” said police. “The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The detachment’s Serious Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation.

“Preliminary findings of the investigation suggest this to be a targeted incident,” said Vernon RCMP Insp. Blake MacLeod.

“The victim is known to police and we do not believe the safety of the public is at risk.”

MacLeod said anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or if they have possible dashcam or surveillance footage, is asked to contact the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171.

