Canada

Construction of new Vaughan community centre, library breaks ground

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 8:21 pm
A render of the community centre's south entrance. View image in full screen
A render of the community centre's south entrance. City of Vaughan/Screenshot

A new community centre and library in Vaughan is a step closer to becoming a reality after work officially began on construction.

Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua, local councillors and library officials gathered on the site of the new Carrville Community Centre, library and park on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The new city facility will be located in the area of Thomas Cook Avenue and Valley Vista Drive.

“It will bring people together, provide excellent programs and services, and enhance overall quality of life,” the mayor said in a statement. “The facility will be reflective of the community’s needs, as many residents provided input throughout the development process.”

Once it is built, the community centre will include a swimming pool, running track, kitchen for cooking lessons and a full-service library.

It will feature rooftop solar panels and geothermal heating and cooling technologies, the City of Vaughan said.

Margie Singleton, CEO of Vaughan Public Libraries, described the exercise of designing its latest branch as “exciting.”

A park will also be constructed on the site, including a splashpad, skating trail and both tennis and basketball courts. It will include gender-neutral washrooms and changing facilities.

The project’s website says it will be completed in 2024.

