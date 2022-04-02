Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

York Region considers donating 2 ambulances to Nunavut

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 2, 2022 4:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces $214 million funding for Iqaluit water system' Trudeau announces $214 million funding for Iqaluit water system
WATCH: Trudeau announces $214 million funding for Iqaluit water system

Councillors in York Region will decide next week if two decommissioned ambulances will be sent to Nunavut to connect isolated communities to health care.

A staff report that will be considered on April 7 asks to amend donation rules to allow the move to take place.

Ontario regulations require paramedic services to take ambulances off the road after five years, or when they clock 250,000 kilometres. In 2014, York Region agreed to donate decommissioned vehicles to support organizations in Canada and abroad.

Read more: City of Toronto reports absences among emergency services, ambulance service delays

Between 2014 and 2021, York Region donated 12 ambulances to organizations, including Friends of Ecuador and the Caribbean North Charities Foundation.

In 2022, according to regional staff, only one organization has requested help.

Story continues below advertisement

A group called Ambulances4NU submitted a request for two ambulances to serve communities in Nunavut. The organization is operated by former Waterloo paramedic chief John Prno.

Trending Stories

The territory has just one hospital and patients are airlifted in emergencies, but local communities must get patients from health centres to air transportation themselves, regional staff said.

Read more: Toronto city council’s review of paramedic staffing is dead on arrival

“Funding is not available to supply ambulances for less populated regions,” the York Region staff report said. It explained that communities use firetrucks, pickup trucks and police vehicles as makeshift ambulances.

“These modes of transportation do not allow patients to be stabilized or protected from extreme weather conditions,” staff wrote.

Four communities in Nunavut have requested ambulances: Pangnirtung, Naujaat, Cambridge Bay and Baker Lake.

Read more: Toronto police asked to transport patients to hospital if paramedics can’t respond

“This seems like an excellent use of our decommissioned ambulance(s),” Regional Coun. Jack Heath told Global News. “Good health services are good for the whole country.”

York Region began a trade-in program for its old ambulances in 2017. The average value for ambulances returned to the vendor at the end of their useful lives was $19,000 in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

By donating two ambulances to Nunavut, York Region will forgo around $38,000 in trade-in revenue, staff said.

Municipal staff have recommended councillors approve the necessary changed to donate ambulances to Nunavut.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagParamedics tagYork Region tagNunavut tagYork Paramedics tagYork Region Paramedic Services tagYork Region Council tagAmbulances4NU tagnunavut ambulances tagyork ambulances tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers