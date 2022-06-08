Landmarks named after London war hero under review after assault conviction comes to light

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ontario’s mayor has asked the city to review all the places a local war hero’s name has been used after evidence came to light that he assaulted a fellow Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member.

Trooper Mark Wilson died in 2006 while fighting with the CAF in Afghanistan.

Wilson has a park, street, and yearly charity ride named after him. He was charged with sexual assault and drunkenness after a military investigation, according to the report in the London Free Press. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault and drunkenness at a court-martial hearing in Quebec and was given a reprimand and fined $1,500, according to the report.

The victim, a woman whose name is protected by a publication ban, told the London Free Press that for the last 16 years, the praise and events in his name are a constant reminder about his assault against her.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, London mayor Ed Holder said he’s asked city staff to review all instances where Wilson’s name has been used in the city.

“As a city committed to creating a safe London for women and girls, we take this very seriously. We recognize how difficult this must be for the woman who has come forward, and we stand with all survivors,” Holder said. “I intend to bring a motion forward to the next Council meeting.”

Wilson’s parents have hired London Lawyer Phillip Millar in response to the news.

“What I can understand from the Wilson family’s perspective is that their son, who died serving the country, is now being cancelled without an opportunity to defend himself,” Millar told Global News.

“Nobody knows what really happened. What we do know is that it was resolved by way of a simple assault many years ago, and we know that Mark went on to serve his country and perish with honour.”

Millar said it’s “tremendously upsetting” to the family, especially considering the money raised in Mark’s name.

“I don’t think this does anybody any good,” Millar said.