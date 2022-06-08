Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Landmarks named after London war hero under review after assault conviction comes to light

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted June 8, 2022 6:17 pm
Photo of Mark Andrew Wilson – Trooper Mark Andrew Wilson was killed when the RG-31 he was traveling in was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device in the Panjwayi area, approximately 25 km West of Kandahar, Afghanistan. View image in full screen
Photo of Mark Andrew Wilson – Trooper Mark Andrew Wilson was killed when the RG-31 he was traveling in was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device in the Panjwayi area, approximately 25 km West of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Via Canadian Forces Image Gallery

London, Ontario’s mayor has asked the city to review all the places a local war hero’s name has been used after evidence came to light that he assaulted a fellow Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member.

Trooper Mark Wilson died in 2006 while fighting with the CAF in Afghanistan.

Wilson has a park, street, and yearly charity ride named after him. He was charged with sexual assault and drunkenness after a military investigation, according to the report in the London Free Press. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault and drunkenness at a court-martial hearing in Quebec and was given a reprimand and fined $1,500, according to the report.

The victim, a woman whose name is protected by a publication ban, told the London Free Press that for the last 16 years, the praise and events in his name are a constant reminder about his assault against her.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London police charge man with sexual assault of teenager and say there could be other victims

In a statement issued on Wednesday, London mayor Ed Holder said he’s asked city staff to review all instances where Wilson’s name has been used in the city.

Trending Stories

“As a city committed to creating a safe London for women and girls, we take this very seriously. We recognize how difficult this must be for the woman who has come forward, and we stand with all survivors,” Holder said. “I intend to bring a motion forward to the next Council meeting.”

Read more: Motorcyclists to honour fallen London soldier, raise funds for veteran care at Parkwood Institute

Wilson’s parents have hired London Lawyer Phillip Millar in response to the news.

“What I can understand from the Wilson family’s perspective is that their son, who died serving the country, is now being cancelled without an opportunity to defend himself,” Millar told Global News.

“Nobody knows what really happened. What we do know is that it was resolved by way of a simple assault many years ago, and we know that Mark went on to serve his country and perish with honour.”

Millar said it’s “tremendously upsetting” to the family, especially considering the money raised in Mark’s name.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think this does anybody any good,” Millar said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagAssault tagLondon Ontario tagCanadian Armed Forces tagCourt Martial tagMark Wilson tagTrooper Mark Wilson tagCanadain Armed Forces assault tagMark Wilson assault tagmilitary assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers