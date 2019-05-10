Motorcyclists to honour fallen London soldier, raise funds for veteran care at Parkwood Institute

Bikers will honour the memory of a fallen London soldier and raise funds for veterans at St. Joseph’s Parkwood Institute on Saturday.

Members of the 1st Canadian Army Veterans Ortona Unit are encouraging other motorcyclists to join them on their 10th annual Trooper Mark Wilson Ride, named in honour of a London man who was killed in 2006 after his vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan.

READ MORE: Parkwood institute holds 8th annual annual Trooper Mark Wilson Ride

“It’s a very scenic ride,” said the 1st CAV Ortona president, who goes by the name Cujo.

“You get a variation of temperature as you’re riding, you get a little bit of coolness and nice breeze and the scenery … along the water’s edge and then you come back into the city.”

The ride begins and ends at Parkwood Institute and will be followed by live music, a barbecue, a draw and a memorial service and presentation at 2 p.m.

The cost to participate is $20 per motorcycle and $15 per passenger, but registration is free for those who pledge $100.

READ MORE: Veterans help create set for Grand Theatre’s production of ‘The Wars’

The money will go towards enhancing the care and quality of life for elderly Second World War and Korean War veterans who reside at Parkwood Institute.

Cujo says the original organizers of the event approached Wilson’s family and asked if he could be a “model soldier” for the ride.