London police charge man with sexual assault of teenager and say there could be other victims

London police have charged a London man in relation to a sexual assault involving a teenager that took place in early May.

On Friday, May 6, police say a teenage girl was sitting in a park on Grosvenor Street when she was approached by an unknown man.

Police say the man sat beside the girl and offered her a cup of dried corn to feed the nearby geese.

The man then touched the girl in a sexual manner and proceeded to leave the park in a vehicle, police say.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The incident was reported to police on May 24 and members of the sexual assault and child abuse section started an investigation.

Neale Gordon Kenney, 76, of London, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Investors believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The accused is described as male, approximately six feet three inches tall and 225 pounds, with thick glasses and thinning white hair, combed over.

The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on July 19.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).