Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

OPP investigate fatal Hwy. 402 crash near London

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 10:04 am
OPP View image in full screen
Middlesex County OPP arrived at the scene of a lone vehicle rollover between Centre Road and Hickory Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe Township around approximately 5:35 a.m. on June 7, 2022. Global News File

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 402 eastbound early Wednesday.

Middlesex County OPP, along with Middlesex London paramedic service and local fire crews, arrived at the scene of a lone vehicle rollover between Centre Road and Hickory Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe Township around approximately 5:35 a.m.

Read more: OPP investigate suspected assault in Southwold Township

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.

Highway 402 is expected to be closed to all eastbound traffic on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Trending Stories

“At this time, the highway is going to remain closed for the next three hours at least while the Traffic Incident Management enforcement team of the OPP attends and continues with the investigation,” Const. Jeff Hare said Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagInvestigation tagFatal Collision tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagSingle Vehicle tagAdelaide Metcalfe Township tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers