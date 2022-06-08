OPP investigate fatal Hwy. 402 crash near London

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 402 eastbound early Wednesday.

Middlesex County OPP, along with Middlesex London paramedic service and local fire crews, arrived at the scene of a lone vehicle rollover between Centre Road and Hickory Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe Township around approximately 5:35 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.

Highway 402 is expected to be closed to all eastbound traffic on Wednesday morning, according to police.

“At this time, the highway is going to remain closed for the next three hours at least while the Traffic Incident Management enforcement team of the OPP attends and continues with the investigation,” Const. Jeff Hare said Wednesday morning.

#MiddlesexOPP along with @MLPS911 and local fire on scene of a single veh collision #Hwy402 EB b/t Centre Rd and Hickory Dr @TwpAdMet @CountyMiddlesex. Lone occupant has died as a result of the collision. Hwy expected to be closed to EB traffic the next few hours. #Patience ^jh pic.twitter.com/XmgHZRLmWt — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 8, 2022