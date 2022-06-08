Menu

Crime

OPP investigate suspected assault in Southwold Township

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 7:55 am
Elgin County OPP investigate suspected assault at a Southwold Township address on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Elgin County OPP investigate suspected assault at a Southwold Township address on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. File

One person remains in hospital with “undetermined injuries” after an alleged assault in a Fingal Line, Southwold Township, Ont., address.

Elgin County OPP arrived at the scene around approximately 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, one person was taken to a local area hospital to be treated for injuries.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

