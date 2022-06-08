OPP investigate suspected assault in Southwold Township

One person remains in hospital with “undetermined injuries” after an alleged assault in a Fingal Line, Southwold Township, Ont., address.
Elgin County OPP arrived at the scene around approximately 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, one person was taken to a local area hospital to be treated for injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
