OPP investigate suspected assault in Southwold Township

One person remains in hospital with “undetermined injuries” after an alleged assault in a Fingal Line, Southwold Township, Ont., address.

Elgin County OPP arrived at the scene around approximately 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, one person was taken to a local area hospital to be treated for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.