‘Why the dog?’: London man urges safe return of dog stolen with truck

A London, Ont., man is imploring for the safe return of his dog who was stolen, along with his dad’s pickup truck, from the parking lot of a Masonville shopping centre on Monday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Petsmart near Fanshawe Park Road West and Richmond Street.

Austin Flegel said he had run into the Masonville Petsmart to grab some things for the dog, named Jaxx, whom he and his girlfriend had just adopted a half hour earlier.

Investigators say that while they were in the store, a suspect or suspects made off with the truck, along with Jaxx who was inside the vehicle.

“Why the dog?” Flegel said. “I don’t care about the truck too much, just, I don’t know why they would take the dog too.”

Jaxx is described as a brown, 1.5-year-old mastiff-shepherd mix, weighing roughly 60 pounds and wearing a red collar. Flegel describes Jaxx as a shy but lively pup.

“My parents have a similar dog and he has almost the exact same personality and is full of energy…. He reminded me a lot of my dog, so it was kind of like a perfect match,” he said.

The stolen truck is described as a black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, with distinct orange trim around the hood and grill. It bears Ontario licence plates AP44762.

“It was actually my dad’s truck. My car (is) currently broken, so I was borrowing his truck for the week,” Flegel said.

“Me and my dad, we worked on that truck quite a bit. Obviously I’m more worried about the dog, but the truck had sentimental value as well.”

Flegel said he was feeling confident that Jaxx would be returned to them and, with luck, the truck as well, adding that the outpouring of support from the community was helping keep spirits up.

If the vehicle is seen, Londoners are asked to not approach it, but to instead contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— with files from Andrew Graham