London, Ont. police seek help in finding stolen dog, truck

Police in London, Ont., are asking the public for help as officers work to find a dog and truck that were both reported stolen on Monday.

Police say the alleged theft took place at around 4:30 p.m.

The truck, which had a dog inside it at the time, was stolen from a parking lot near Fanshawe Park Road West and Richmond Street, according to police.

Police say the dog is a 1.5-year-old Mastiff-Shepard mix named Jaxx. Jaxx weighs about 60 pounds, has brown fur and wears a red collar.

The truck is described as a black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, with distinct orange trim around the hood and grill. It bears Ontario licence plates AP44762.

If the vehicle is seen, Londoners are asked to not approach it, but instead contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).