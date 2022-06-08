Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate after pedestrian hit by truck driver in Villeray

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 2:44 pm
A Montreal police patch is seen on an officer during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, March 25, 2021. View image in full screen
A Montreal police patch is seen on an officer during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A 69-year-old woman is in hospital after she was hit by a truck driver Wednesday morning in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood.

Montreal police say the pedestrian was walking near the intersection of L.-O.-David Street and Papineau Avenue around 11:45 a.m. when she was hit.

She was taken to hospital, but police say the injuries to her upper body are not life-threatening.

Trending Stories

“We don’t fear for her life,” police said.

Read more: Montreal pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit, dragged by tanker truck

The truck driver was treated at the scene for shock.

Investigators at the scene to determine what happened, but police say it appears alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision.

A safety perimeter is set up in the area.

