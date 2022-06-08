Montreal police investigate after pedestrian hit by truck driver in Villeray

Send this page to someone via email

A 69-year-old woman is in hospital after she was hit by a truck driver Wednesday morning in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood.

Montreal police say the pedestrian was walking near the intersection of L.-O.-David Street and Papineau Avenue around 11:45 a.m. when she was hit.

She was taken to hospital, but police say the injuries to her upper body are not life-threatening.

“We don’t fear for her life,” police said.

The truck driver was treated at the scene for shock.

Investigators at the scene to determine what happened, but police say it appears alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision.

A safety perimeter is set up in the area.