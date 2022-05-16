Montreal pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit, dragged by tanker truck

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian died from his injuries after he was struck by a tanker truck in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough Sunday.

Montreal police confirmed the 34-year-old man’s death early Monday.

The man was caught under the wheels of the tanker truck near the corner of de Lorimier Avenue and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Read more: City says improving road safety in Montreal remains vital after pedestrian dragged by school bus

Police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said the pedestrian was dragged for several metres.

By late afternoon, the doctors had managed to stabilize his condition but he was not out of danger. His death was confirmed hours later.

The tanker driver was not injured, but was treated at the scene for shock.⁠

Story continues below advertisement

⁠— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise