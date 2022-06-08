Visitor parkade at Regina General Hospital restricted, 3 areas with anomalies detected

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) released a public service advisory regarding construction of the northwest side of the Regina General Hospital (RGH) visitor parkade due to findings that need further investigation.

The SHA Executive Director addressed media Wednesday morning to state a portion of the visitor parkade will be restricted over the next few weeks as ground penetrating radar (GPR) has identified anomalies.

“An archaeological assessment will be taken that will include onsite excavation in order to identify the nature of the anomalies,” said John Ash.

The anomalies could include old foundations, building structures, other excavation activities but could also potentially be historical burials.

“It is because of the potential phase of historical burials that we are going to be operating out of an abundance of caution going forward,” said Ash.

The Assistant Deputy Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement said they can’t say with certainty what was found but further assessments will determine one of the possibilities.

According to a statement, there are historical gaps in information regarding buildings and occupants over the years but the first cottage hospital was opened on the RGH grounds in 1895 and there was also a Children’s Aid Home in the area.

“We have surveyors out that are determining where we need to excavate,” said Miguel Morrissette. “We will be blocking off this area with fencing later today (which) will allow us to get in and start working immediately once we have our permits from the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport.”

Morrissette added if anomalies happens to be human remains, they will notify the RCMP and the coroner, as well as impacted communities, stakeholders and First Nations as appropriate.

An archaeologist from Stantec said they have performed two GPR assessments and electromagnetic conduction surveys which led to the excavation plans.

“We’ve done two different kinds of geophysical surveys and they both indicate there’s something of human manufacturer in the ground,” said Butch Amundson.

SHA will be working with the City of Regina to figure out temporary parking for patients and staff. Updates on the findings of the excavation and archaeological work will be provided on findings as the become available.

