Upgraded interventional radiology suites open in Regina General

Renovations are underway at the Regina General Hospital at the current Interventional Radiology (IR) suite, funded by the Government of Saskatchewan through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), and by the Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF).

IR allows for procedures to be done without the use of general anesthetic and permits most patients to return home that same day with a shorter recovery time.

“Thousands of Saskatchewan patients will now have access to the many benefits of interventional radiology,” stated Health Minister Paul Merriman. “This type of image-guided, minimally-invasive surgery lowers risks for patients, decreases time in hospital, and helps to reduce overall wait-time for surgery. I am pleased to celebrate this achievement with the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.”

Pasqua hospital opened an IR suite on February 14, 2022 which the Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) funded $2.2 million. The IR suite is to increase capacity for the essential service and is expected to help with wait times and to help lower surgery wait times in Regina.

The province stated the total cost of this project is approximately $4 million, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing $1.83 million for construction and renovations, plus an additional $549,000 for operating costs in 2021 and 2022. The HRF matched this investment by providing $2.2 million raised through their ongoing fundraising campaigns.

“The investment of $2.2 million by the Foundation to create a second IR Suite in Regina is part of our mission to invest in the priority needs of our hospitals and increase the capacity of our medical teams to continue providing outstanding health care to our southern Saskatchewan community,” stated the HRF President and CEO Dino Sophocleous. “This investment is only possible thanks to the generous support of our donors. Nothing we do happens without our community and for that we are forever grateful.”

