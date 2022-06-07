Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate sexual assault at Mumford bus terminal

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 1:21 pm
Halifax Regional Police Sign View image in full screen
The sign for the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street is pictured here. File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sexual assault that allegedly took place at a popular bus terminal Monday afternoon.

In a release, police say officers received a report around 3:30 p.m. of a sexual assault at the Mumford Terminal on Mumford Road.

“A man approached a woman waiting at the terminal and touched her in a sexual manner,” it said. “The victim left the area and the man was last seen at the terminal.”

The suspect is described as a man with short black and grey hair, a light moustache and facial hair. At the time he was wearing a dark jacket, a grey shirt with a maroon hood, jeans and work boots.

Trending Stories

Read more: Halifax police charge man in 2020 sexual assault at bus shelter

This is the second alleged sexual assault to take place in a public area during broad daylight in Halifax in less than a week.

Around 11:15 a.m. on June 2, Halifax Regional Police received a report of an alleged sexual assault that happened near Peace and Friendship Park in the city’s downtown.

In a release last week, police said a man approached a group of female youths who were not known to him and touched one of them in a sexual manner before fleeing the area on foot.

In that case, the suspect is described as a white man, about 25 to 35 years old, with a thin build and long brown hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a black and white ballcap, a faded red shirt and cargo pants.

Anyone with information about either sexual assault is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

