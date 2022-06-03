Menu

Crime

Halifax police charge man in 2020 sexual assault at bus shelter

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: June 3' Global News Morning Halifax: June 3
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Police have charged a man in relation to a 2020 sexual assault that occurred in Halifax.

The assault was reported on June 18, 2020, after a man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he didn’t know, near a bus shelter on Titus Street.

The next day police asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. They finally identified him last month.

Trending Stories

In a Friday release, Halifax Regional Police said 25-year-old Ram Gurung was charged with sexual assault and is set to appear in court at a later date.

No other details have been provided.

